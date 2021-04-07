Taylor Swift shares latest ‘From The Vault’ track, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Taylor Swift has shared ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’, the latest ‘From The Vault’ track to appear on her upcoming re-recording of ‘Fearless’.

The latest release from Swift was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and comes after she previously debuted a new version of ‘You All Over Me’ featuring Maren Morris. READ MORE: What can we expect from Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’? Sharing the track on Twitter, Swift wrote: “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'” ‘Fearless’, meanwhile, is set for release on April 9, with Swift sharing the record’s tracklisting earlier this week after setting a cryptic puzzle for fans.

“You cracked the codes and guessed all the ‘From The Vault’ titles,” she wrote. “Here’s the full tracklist, my friends.”

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

Swift is remaking all of her albums up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’ after the rights to the records were sold by her former record label without her permission.

A new preview of Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ was shared last week in the latest trailer for the forthcoming animated movie Spirit Untamed.

A first snippet of the ‘1989’ track was released last month when a first-look was given at the DreamWorks film.

