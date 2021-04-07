Search

Discover

NEWS

Jennifer Aniston shares birthday tribute to Paul Rudd: “You don’t age”

By NME/Ella Kemp • April 07, 2021

"But we celebrate you anyway"

Jennifer Aniston has shared a birthday tribute to Paul Rudd on social media.

The actors, who co-starred in The Object of My AffectionThe Newton BoysWanderlust, and Friends (from 2002 to 2004), have remained friends.

“Happy birthday #PaulRudd,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram story yesterday (April 7), according to People. “You don’t age, which is weird – but we celebrate you anyway,” her message continued, followed by three heart emojis.

Aniston went on to post several more photos, as well as a blooper video from Wanderlust in 2012.

Mark Ruffalo, who starred opposite Paul Rudd in the Avengers film series, also poked fun at the actor’s ageing in his own birthday post.

“Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?” Ruffalo wrote, accompanying a picture of Rudd wearing the Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

 

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Friends reunion special – which Jennifer Aniston will be involved in – is finally set to film this month after many delays.

David Schwimmer confirmed the news to Graham Norton last week on The Graham Norton Show.

“After this, I’m going to Los Angeles,” he said. “We’re going to be shooting a Friends reunion next week so I’m hopping on a plane this afternoon. I’m gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years.”

Schwimmer explained that the special won’t be scripted, so he will be himself rather than Ross, his character from the series.

“I’ll be myself, I’ll be David,” he explained. “There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character, we’re all ourselves – the real people. Although there is one section of it that – I don’t want to give it away – but we all read something.”

There is currently still no confirmed release date for the reunion episode, but when it finally arrives it will stream on HBO Max in the US.

The post Jennifer Aniston shares birthday tribute to Paul Rudd: “You don’t age” appeared first on NME.

1 4 13
Load more comments
  1. JulieFrukkt
    Julie Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/user6731 Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> bit.do/user6731
    ...show more
  2. JulieFrukkt
    Julie Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/user6731 Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> bit.do/user6731
    ...show more
  3. CharlenePereira56743
    CharlenPereira I get paid more than 120 to 130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily 15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do.....___ WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  4. elordliborm
    elordliborm Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.JOBS82.Com''
    ...show more
  5. DeborahBrissette
    DeborahBrissette Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website HERE══════► Www.Work43.com
    ...show more
  6. maude.b.hodges
    MaudeHodges My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out. This is what do,................................... bit.ly/3bFSFle
    ...show more
  7. rosebrockman
    RoseBrockman Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger …. So I started...... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  8. hoavinh0602
    Mỹ Hạnh Tips free trận đấu giữa Manchester City vs Leeds United ngày 10/4/2021 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/soi-keo-man-city-vs-leeds-united-luc-18h30-ngay-10-04-2021/
    ...show more
  9. JanetWEarp
    JanetWEarp In 2021 I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website...........------>>>>> www.works79.com
    ...show more
  10. JulieFrukkt
    Julie ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> gg.gg/profile9421 You wants new feelings ? add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> gg.gg/profile9421
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.