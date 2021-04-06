Record Store Day announces new releases from The Clash and The Cranberries

Record Store Day UK has announced special releases for 2021 from The Clash and The Cranberries after teaming up with War Child to raise funds for the second consecutive year.

The second drop of the year will arrive on July 17, with four limited edition releases being unveiled to raise money for War Child.

The Clash’s ‘If Music Could Talk’, Miles Davis’ ‘Miles Davis Champions From The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions’ The Cranberries’ ‘Stars: The Best of 1992–2002’ will all arrive on July 17.

The ‘HELP EP’ featuring tracks by Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Guru, Portishead and more is also set to arrive on 12 June, the first Record Store Day drop of the year.

The Cranberries’ Fergal Lawler said: “We are very honored that Universal have chosen Stars as a special Vinyl release for Record Store Day. The proceeds from sales are going to the War Child foundation, a charity that do incredible work to help vulnerable children in war-torn countries.”

Richard Clarke, Head of War Child Records, added: “We were delighted to be the charity partner for RSD last year and raise over £12,000 to help change the lives of children affected by conflict.

Joe, Mick, Topper & Paul interviewed by Kosmo Vinyl in 1981, introducing 10 tracks from Sandinista! Released for the first time, on vinyl and specially for @RSDUK and @WarChildUK #RSD2021. Available on the 17th July https://t.co/2PJWjo4zb9 pic.twitter.com/ocLHp9ldL1 — The Clash (@TheClash) April 6, 2021

“It was a really difficult year for everyone and we’re really proud to have worked with RSD, the independent record store community and make a difference. The music industry has always been so important to his charity and we’re really excited to return as charity partner for 2021 as well as marking the partnership with our first release on War Child Records.”

Back in September, it was revealed that the first Record Store Day (held in August) resulted in a 3% rise in vinyl sales, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant disruption to the retail industry.

2020 also saw vinyl sales in the UK reaching their highest level since the early 1990s.

The post Record Store Day announces new releases from The Clash and The Cranberries appeared first on NME.