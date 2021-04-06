Search

Discover

NEWS

Record Store Day announces new releases from The Clash and The Cranberries

By NME/Nick Reilly • April 06, 2021

They'll arrive in time for the second RSD drop of the year this July

Record Store Day UK has announced special releases for 2021 from The Clash and The Cranberries after teaming up with War Child to raise funds for the second consecutive year.

The second drop of the year will arrive on July 17, with four limited edition releases being unveiled to raise money for War Child.

The Clash’s ‘If Music Could Talk’, Miles Davis’ ‘Miles Davis Champions From The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions’ The Cranberries’ ‘Stars: The Best of 1992–2002’ will all arrive on July 17.

The ‘HELP EP’ featuring tracks by Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Guru, Portishead and more is also set to arrive on 12 June, the first Record Store Day drop of the year.

The Cranberries’ Fergal Lawler said: “We are very honored that Universal have chosen Stars as a special Vinyl release for Record Store Day. The proceeds from sales are going to the War Child foundation, a charity that do incredible work to help vulnerable children in war-torn countries.”

Richard Clarke, Head of War Child Records, added: “We were delighted to be the charity partner for RSD last year and raise over £12,000 to help change the lives of children affected by conflict.

 

“It was a really difficult year for everyone and we’re really proud to have worked with RSD, the independent record store community and make a difference. The music industry has always been so important to his charity and we’re really excited to return as charity partner for 2021 as well as marking the partnership with our first release on War Child Records.”

Back in September, it was revealed that the first Record Store Day (held in August) resulted in a 3% rise in vinyl sales, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant disruption to the retail industry.

2020 also saw vinyl sales in the UK reaching their highest level since the early 1990s.

The post Record Store Day announces new releases from The Clash and The Cranberries appeared first on NME.

0 2 5
  1. Maryobinson
    MaryRobinson These are 2 pay checks $78367 and $87367. that i received in last 2 months.I am very happy that i can make thousands in my part time and now i am enjoying my life.Everybody can do this and earn lots of dollars from home in very short time period.J ust visit this website now....... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  2. gagacas975
    JoannGraham Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE------------------->>> WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. jackie.d.bryant
    JackieBryant Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page .... Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  4. HollyPayy
    Holly ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> bit.do/user6731 You wants new feelings ? add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> bit.do/user6731
    ...show more
  5. HollyPayy
    Holly ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> bit.do/user6731 You wants new feelings ? add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> bit.do/user6731
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.