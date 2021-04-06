Official Avicii biography set to be published later this year

An official Avicii biography is set to be published later this year.

Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii includes interviews with the late DJ and producer’s family, friends and colleagues in the music industry. It was previously slated for release in 2020.

Written by the award-winning journalist Måns Mosesson, the book is now set to be published in the UK on November 16 by Sphere.

“The book paints an honest picture of Tim [Bergling, Avicii’s real name] and his search in life, not shying from the difficulties that he struggled with,” a synopsis for Tim reads.

“It’s almost impossible to grasp how big an impact Tim Bergling had, both on the music industry at large and on his fans all over the world. Måns Mosesson has traveled in Tim’s footsteps across the globe, from the streets of his childhood in Stockholm, to Miami, Ibiza and Los Angeles, in order to provide an in-depth and multifaceted picture of Tim’s life and works.”

Avicii AB’s net proceeds from the sales of Tim will be donated in full to the Tim Bergling Foundation in order to further support the charity, which was set up following Bergling’s death in April 2018.

Avicii’s father Klas Bergling spoke in an interview back in May 2020 about the work of the foundation, as well as remarking on his late son’s legacy.

“In the time after his death, we got such a lovely response. We haven’t gotten anything negative. We opened up a website for fans to communicate about their feelings. I would say, it’s a very solid and positive atmosphere around Tim and for what he stood for,” Klaus said.

“He was very direct, very honest; he was funny in a very subtle way. He had a big passion for nature, animals and justice. He didn’t like injustice… We really miss him.”

