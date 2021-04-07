The White Stripes to Release 20th Anniversary Edition of White Blood Cells

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

but here we are. In honor of the big anniversary, that album is getting a special rarities reissue as the 48th Vault package from Third Man Records.

If you’re a White Stripes fan or superfan, buckle up, there are plenty of rare goodies to go around. The package includes a red vinyl LP containing 13 previously unreleased tracks, a separate white LP containing a previously unreleased live recording from Headliners in Louisville, an hour-long DVD containing behind-the-scenes footage of the White Blood Cells recording process, and a 12″ x 12″ full-color booklet containing rare posters and flyers, unseen photos and more, all housed in a custom slipcase cover.

More from SPIN:

The album was recorded in February 2001 in Easley-McCain Recording in Memphis and proved to be their thrust into the mainstream.

Of those 13 tracks, you can hear an alternate version of “Fell in Love With a Girl” right now.

If that’s not enough for you, have a look at this behind-the-scenes footage of Jack and Meg White recording the album, too.

You can order the set by clicking here and you have until April 30 before orders close.

Check out the full tracklisting below:

White Blood Cells XX

Disc One (Demos, Outtakes and Alternate Mixes)

Side A:

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 1)

2. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (previously unreleased boombox demo take 2)

3. Hotel Yorba (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

4. Fell In Love With a Girl (previously unreleased alternate take)

5. The Union Forever (previously unreleased working mix without interlude)

6. Offend In Every Way (previously unreleased acoustic boombox demo)

7. That’s Where It’s At (previously unreleased outtake)

Side B:

8. Ooh-Aah (previously unreleased demo)

9. I Can’t Wait (previously unreleased alternate mix)

10. Hey Mary (previously unreleased demo)

11. Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall (previously unreleased boombox demo)

12. Rated X (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

13. This Protector (previously unreleased alternate take)

Disc 2 Live at Headliner’s, Louisville, Kentucky – Sept. 6, 2001

Side C:

1. When I Hear My Name

2. Death Letter / Grinnin’ In Your Face

3. Lord, Send Me An Angel

4. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

5. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

6. Hotel Yorba

7. Truth Doesn’t Make A Noise

8. I Think I Smell A Rat

Side D:

1. Jolene

2. We’re Going To Be Friends

3. Expecting

4. The Union Forever

5. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

6. Apple Blossom

7. Cannon / John The Revelator

8. Astro

9. Boll Weevil