Flaming Lips Return to First Club They Ever Played for Kimmel Performance

performance, the Flaming Lips revisited their past. The group’s set on the late-night show saw them perform at Oklahoma City’s Blue Note Lounge, which happened to be the first club they ever played at.

Wayne Coyne and company — along with special guest Micah Nelson, youngest son of Willie — performed “Will You Return / When You Come Down” from last year’s American Head on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

According to the venue’s Facebook page, the Blue Note is categorized as a “dive bar,” and “first opened in 1961, for travelers on Historic Route 66.”

Check The Flaming Lips from the Blue Note Lounge below.

Last month, Coyne launched a weed gummies business, and also shared a trippy video for “At the Movies on Quaaludes.” The singer’s Love Yer Brain line is “focused on unlocking creativity,” according to a press release. The gummies are brain-shaped.

January 2021 saw the first of the band’s two Space Bubble shows at OKC’s Criterion. The venue’s floor was filled with 100 bubbles, which could fit up to three people each, and every member of the band was suited up as well.

In September, SPIN spoke to Coyne about American Head, “a nostalgic song cycle about childhood pain and longing for home under the ‘abyss of drugs.'”