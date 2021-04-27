Billie Eilish to Release New Album Happier Than Ever

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Billie Eilish has announced that her anticipated second album, Happier Than Ever, will be released on July 30. If that’s not enough Eilish news for one day, she also revealed that she’ll be sharing a new song from that collection on Thursday, April 29.

“this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one,” she wrote.

In addition to the new album, she recorded the theme song for the forever-delayed James Bond movie, and in March, Eilish took home the Record of the Year Grammy for “everything I wanted,” which she also performed at the ceremony with her brother, Finneas. She released “My Future” and “Therefore I Am” last year as well.

Way back in 2019, Eilish was our Artist of the Year and we named Eilish as one of the most influential artists of the past 35 years as part of our 35th-anniversary celebration. Additionally, a documentary chronicling her life was released on Apple earlier this year.