Hayley Williams Shares Cover of Broadcast’s ‘Colour Me In’

The track was previously released for 24 hours on voter registration compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy: a 40-track album featuring previously-unreleased recordings by everyone from R.E.M. to Phoebe Bridgers to Death Cab For Cutie, and many more.

“I really love Broadcast. It was hard to choose which song of theirs I wanted to cover,” says Hayley, “but I feel like this one hits me in a sweet spot that’s strangely comforted by longing and melancholy. I recorded this days before lockdown last year and it’s just been floating around in the ether. So happy it’s got a place to land now. Enjoy.”

“Colour Me In” follows Hayley’s surprise release of album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos earlier this year. The album arrives shortly after the recent release of Williams’ acoustic EP, PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES that was released in December. PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES features stripped-down new renditions of “Simmer” and “Why We Ever” – both originally found on Williams’ internationally acclaimed debut solo album, PETALS FOR ARMOR – alongside the previously unheard “Find Me Here.”

This cover may be the last we hear from Williams as a solo artist for a while as she recently tweeted that she’s “ready for the next Paramore album.”