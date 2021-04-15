Search

Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy join forces to back Ray McGuire’s NY mayoral campaign

By NME/Nick Reilly • April 15, 2021

The New York natives came together to voice their support for McGuire's campaign

The likes of Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy have all joined forces to declare their support for Ray McGuire, who is vying for the Democratic Party nomination in New York’s forthcoming mayoral election.

McGuire faces stiff competition from favorite Andrew Yang ahead of the Democratic Primary on June 22, but he has now received high profile support in a new video.

As well as the aforementioned rappers, music executive and businessman Steve Stoute and radio personality Angie Martinez are among those to express their support for McGuire, who is one of the longest serving Black executives.

Diddy explains that his relationship with McGuire goes back 30 years, while Jay and Nas both express their hopes that he will address inequality in the city.

Sharing the video on social media, McGuire’s campaign team wrote: “Jay-Z, @Diddy, @Nas, @SteveStoute, New York City gave us the opportunity to make it. Now we’re fighting for a comeback for ALL New Yorkers, from Queensbridge to Bed-Stuy to Harlem & beyond. Join us.”

Meanwhile, last month saw Jay-Z speak out after it was confirmed that New York will become the latest US state to legalise the recreational use of cannabis.

“The news of cannabis legalization in New York is incredibly exciting. It represents a long-overdue opportunity for New Yorkers, for the cannabis industry, and for social equity and social justice,” he told theGrio.

 

“I’ve seen first- hand the harm inflicted for generations against Black and minority communities by the war on drugs right here in New York. Today, I’m proud to see my home state join The Parent Company in paving the way for a thriving and equitable cannabis market.”

New York is now expected to become one of the largest markets of legal cannabis in the US and one of the few states where legalization is directly linked to economic and racial equity.

The post Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy join forces to back Ray McGuire’s NY mayoral campaign appeared first on NME.

