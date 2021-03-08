Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Haim and Billie Eilish Set to Perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Haim, and Billie Eilish are all set to take the stage “while still safely apart.”

The broadcast will also include sets from Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Harry Styles.

More from SPIN:

Trevor Noah-hosted event will take place a little later than usual this year, after the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony from its original Jan. 31 date due to COVID-19 concerns.

Though she won’t be performing, Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations while Dua Lipa, Swift and Roddy Ricch garnered six nominations apiece.

Tune in to the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14.