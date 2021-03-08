Watch Foo Fighters Cover Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’ During Rock-N-Relief Livestream

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

in Los Angeles over the weekend during Linda Perry’s two-day Rock-N-Relief benefit livestream. The band began their pre-recorded set with “Making a Fire” off their recently released album, Medicine at Midnight, and then turned the stage into a disco with a cover of Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing,” led by drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Watch the second day of the benefit below. The Foos’ set begins around the 5:40:00 mark.

The performance marks the second time Dave Grohl and company have paid tribute to the Gibb brothers in the span of a month. In February, they covered the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” during a visit to Jo Wiley’s Sofa Sessions on BBC Radio 2.

Rock-N-Relief’s second day also featured pre-recorded sets from Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett, Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, and Sammy Hagar, while Silversun Pickups, Miguel, Kevin Bacon, Macy Gray, L7’s Donita Sparks, and Juliette Lewis and the Licks performed live in Dodger Stadium’s parking lot, which has been the site of L.A.’s vaccination center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Sean Penn’s CORE Response’s (Community Organized Relief Effort) mobile COVID-19 vaccination program.