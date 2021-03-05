Search

Discover

NEWS

Sacha Baron Cohen sells COVID vaccines to Bono and Kanye in ‘Kimmel’ sketch

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • March 05, 2021

His exploits are then quickly stunted by the LAPD

Sacha Baron Cohen sells black market COVID-19 vaccines to famous Hollywood friends in a new Kimmel sketch – watch below.

While appearing on the show to talk Borat 2 and more, Cohen suddenly launched into a bit that saw him tackle the issue of the day.

“Bono? Oh hey man, what’s up?” he said into his phone at the start of the sketch. “Yeah, I’ve got AstraZeneca, Pfizer, what do you want? Yeah, Venmo is fine.”

Other stars that phoned in included Tom Cruise, who Cohen joked was “old enough to get it legally”.

Then taking a call from Kanye West, he replied: “Yo, yo, yo, I can get you Johnson & Johnson. No, not Dakota and Don. What do you mean you only need one now? I’ve got you down for six. Oh, sorry, I hadn’t heard.”

Watch the sketch, which eventually sees Cohen getting busted by the LAPD for his exploits, below.

Elsewhere, Cohen recently revealed that Joe Biden’s team were “very happy” with the controversy surrounding the footage of Rudy Giuliani from Borat 2 in the run up to the presidential election.

He believes the bedroom scene from the movie which saw Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer allegedly caught in a compromising situation with his hand down his pants had an impact on the election.

“Suddenly he was having to try to explain that he wasn’t playing with himself. It was such a close election that everything in those final weeks was crucial,” Cohen told The Guardian.

 

The post Sacha Baron Cohen sells COVID vaccines to Bono and Kanye in ‘Kimmel’ sketch appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 6 7
  1. Tinensen
    TinaJensen Amazing! I've been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago... I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online... I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you... It's definetly the best job i ever had... Check it out here...... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  2. Ariana979
    Ariana ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> v.ht/bnXi You wants new feelings ? ⚡⚡ add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> v.ht/bnXi
    ...show more
  3. Ariana979
    Ariana I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> gg.gg/mj80m Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> gg.gg/mj80m
    ...show more
  4. talih50
    talih50 A Begin Working in Home Now .A month earlier I GOT check of almost Thirty Thousand Us Dollars this online work is fundamental and direct, don’t need to go OFFICE, Its home online development go to home media tech tab for more detail GOOD LUCK….. www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  5. SkyeSharpe8
    SkyeSharpe8 I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I've ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life.... www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more
  6. torp.robb1161
    AprilThompson I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do........ Visit........... WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  7. torp.robb1161
    AprilThompson I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do........ Visit........... WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.