‘Game Of Thrones’ star Indira Varma joins cast of Star Wars’ ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ series

Game Of Thrones actor Indira Varma has joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars series Obi Wan Kenobi.

The Disney+ series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the Jedi master and reunite with Hayden Christiansen, who will take on the role of Darth Vader after starring as Anakin Skywalker alongside McGregor in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The spin-off series is set to arrive in 2022.

Now, Varma, best known for her role as Ellaria Sand in Game Of Thrones, has been confirmed as a new addition to the cast – though details surrounding her character are currently unknown.

Most recently, Varma has starred alongside Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom in Amazon’s fantasy series Carnival Row. She’s also appeared in the 50 Cent-produced For Life, and the Channel 4 sitcom This Way Up. She also lends her voice to the newly revived satirical puppet series Spitting Image.

Earlier this month, McGregor gave an update about the forthcoming new series, revealing that production begins this spring in LA.

The actor confirmed to comedy star Eddie Izzard that filming is slated for this spring in LA – something he said he’s finding “more exciting” than his stints in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

“We start making it in the late spring and we’re gonna be shooting it here in LA and not – it’s so funny, every week, there’s a new report,” McGregor told Izzard over video call for the comedian’s #MakeHumanityGreatAgain marathon fundraiser.

“My dad was sending me links, saying, ‘I thought you were shooting it in LA’ because there’s another tabloid expose that we’re shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere,” he said. “Then we’re meant to be making it in Boston and then we’re meant to be making it, no, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England. But we’re not. We’re shooting it in LA.”

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin has revealed he’s written “hundreds of pages” of the sixth installment in his A Song Of Ice And Fire fantasy saga.

The Winds Of Winter, which Martin started writing more than a decade ago, is edging closer to its completion. Martin said that 2020 was “the best year” he’s had since beginning the novel, and suggested that the enforced coronavirus isolation spurred him on to write more.

