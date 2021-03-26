Craig David to play ‘Born To Do It’ in full for new livestream event

Craig David has announced that he’ll play ‘Born To Do It’ in its entirety at a new live-streamed event.

The ‘7 Days’ singer will play the seminal 2000 record in full for the first time with a live band and in the original track-listing order on April 24, with fans able to access the stream here.

The singer had originally planned to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary last August, but he was forced to cancel touring plans due to coronavirus.

He said: “This album means the world to me. I wanted to do something to celebrate the 20th anniversary and as touring live isn’t possible, I couldn’t let the anniversary go by without marking it in some way.

Born To Do It 2000 – 2021 Tickets on General sale now https://t.co/bIFni1LYqZ #BornToDoItLive 8pm

9pm

3pm EDT/12 PDT

4am

5am AEST pic.twitter.com/dlAnwgam0U — Craig David (@CraigDavid) March 26, 2021

“Sharing this album with you has been one of the highlights of my career and I never thought I would get the opportunity to do the whole album in full like this – It’s going to be really special. Thank you for all the love and support these past 20 years…wow!”

The live-stream set will also include a warm-up performance from DJ Spoony.

He is scheduled to make his live return this summer at a number of festivals which have confirmed plans to go ahead, including Hertfordshire’s Standon Calling.

