Moby Shares New Song ‘Porcelain’ off Upcoming Reprise Album

is reimagining 13 of his songs on Reprise, out May 28. The first track off Reprise takes on an ethereal vibe compared the original 1999 song.

Explaining the album’s creation, Moby explains in a press release, “Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion, to share some aspect of the human condition to whomever might be listening.” Reprise is meant to show how art can adapt over time.

Partnering with the Budapest Art Orchestra, his rave classics will take on new arrangements whether they be acoustic or orchestral and will feature artists from across the musical spectrum including Alice Skye, Amythyst Kiah, Darlingside, Deitrick Haddon, Jim James, Kris Kristofferson, Luna Li, Mark Lanegan, Nataly Dawn, Skylar Grey and Víkingur Ólafsson.

“Porcelain” featuring Jim James can be heard here.

Moby also shared the making of “Porcelain (Reprise Version)” video, which you can check out below.

See the tracklisting for Reprise below.

1 – Everloving

2 – Natural Blues (featuring Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah)

3 – Go

4 – Porcelain (featuring Jim James)

5 – Extreme Ways

6 – Heroes (featuring Mindy Jones)

7 – God Moving Over The Face of the Water (featuring Vikingur Ólafsson)

8 – Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad (featuring Apollo Jane)

9 – The Lonely Night (featuring Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

10 – We Are All Made of Stars

11 – Lift Me Up

12 – The Great Escape (featuring Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li)

13 – The Last Day (featuring Skylar Grey & Darlingside)

