Stone Temple Pilots to Release Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop

The most diehard Stone Temple Pilots fans have something to celebrate today,
as the band announced the upcoming release of Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition to celebrate their third album’s 25th anniversary.
The Super Deluxe Edition contains 3 CDs and an LP, including a newly remastered edition of the original album, previously unreleased early takes, alternate versions, and a live concert from 1997. It’ll be available on July 23 from Rhino and set you back about $80. For those who don’t want to shell out that much, there will also be a digital “double album” that will contain all of the new music without any of the special packaging on the same day.
Alongside the announcement, the band shared a previously unreleased alternate version of “Big Bang Baby” that will be available as part of the new sets. Check it out below.
The fancy re-release comes just over a year after the band’s most recent album, Perdida, looked to restart the legendary band’s career following mixed reviews of their only other post-Scott Weiland (and Chester Bennington, although technically he never recorded an album with them) release, 2018’s second self-titled album with singer Jeff Gutt.
