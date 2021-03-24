Search

Evan Peters to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Netflix biopic series

By NME/Ella Kemp • March 24, 2021

Coming soon to Netflix

Evan Peters has been cast as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The biopic series will be coming to Netflix from producer Ryan Murphy, alongside his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan, Deadline reports.

Monster is set to star Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford alongside Peters. Netflix has not yet commented on the news.

The series is set to tell Dahmer’s story from the perspective of his victims, focusing on “the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree,” per Deadline.

Plot lines will reportedly focus on white privilege, and highlight over 10 instances in which Dahmer was questioned but not arrested for his crimes.

Janet Mock, who worked with Murphy on POSE, is set to direct and write several episodes of Monster, and will also act as an executive producer alongside Murphy, Brennan and Carl Franklin.

The 10-episode limited series has not been given a release date at the time of writing.

Evan Peters has worked with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story, in which the actor has been a series regular until the start, only being absent from one season, 1984.

The actor most recently starred on Disney+/Marvel series Wandavision, and will next star opposite Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, from HBO.

Murphy’s last project was Ratched for Netflix, a limited series focusing on Nurse Ratched of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

The post Evan Peters to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Netflix biopic series appeared first on NME.

