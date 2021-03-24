Taylor Swift to release unheard re-recorded version of ‘You All Over Me’ tomorrow

Taylor Swift has announced that she will release an unheard version of a re-recorded song tomorrow (March 25).

Posting on Twitter, Swift wrote: “I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern.

“It’s called “You All Over Me (From The Vault). One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists.”

Swift added that the new release will feature backing vocals from Maren Morris and was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

This move sees Swift taking control of her music once again after music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, back in June 2019. The story hit the headlines again back in November 2020 after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalog had changed hands again for the second time within two years.

The first re-recorded track came in ‘Love Story’, which arrived last month.

The singer won praise earlier this week after she donated £36,400 (US$50,000) to a woman who lost her husband to coronavirus.

On Tuesday (March 23), Swift and her mother, Andrea, jointly donated the total goal amount of a GoFundMe appeal for Vickie Quarles, a mother of five daughters who was widowed after her husband, Theodis Ray Quarles, died of coronavirus just one week before Christmas.

