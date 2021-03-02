Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham Reconcile, Open to Another Fleetwood Mac Reunion Tour

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Following that, two of his bandmates (past and present) joined the social network. After making the rounds with Nathan Apodaca (the skater who got the song to go viral in the first place), that was it for the drummer.

However, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood has reemerged with some interesting tidbits. Firstly, following the death of original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, the drummer said he got in touch with ousted guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. If you forgot, Buckingham was booted from the group in 2018 and wasn’t very happy about it. He was replaced by Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

More from SPIN:

But, Fleetwood says, things are better now.

“I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” Fleetwood said. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

Of course, you’re probably thinking the inevitable “will Lindsey Buckingham will rejoin Fleetwood Mac again?” Well, Fleetwood had some interesting things to say about that.

“Strange things can happen,” Fleetwood told RS. “I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

Like all things with Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham’s return isn’t that simple. Buckingham was booted due to his deteriorating relationship with Stevie Nicks. As Fleetwood notes, as much as he’s interested in working with the guitarist, Buckingham and Nicks would have to put their differences behind them if Buckingham is to return.

“I can’t speak for the dynamic with Stevie and him,” the drummer said. “I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they’re chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not.”