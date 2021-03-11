Mike Patton Sings the New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Game Theme Song

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has you covered.

Inspired by classic TMNT titles like the legendary Turtles in Time arcade machines in which the buttons for your favorite Turtle were inevitably always broken, Shredder’s Revenge is an old school side-scrolling beat-‘em-up straight out of your pizza-filled childhood.

The game is being created by the folks who also made Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (so there’s no shortage of experience when it comes to crafting retro titles with cult-like followings) and they brought in Mike Patton of Faith No More to sing the theme song for the heroes in a half shell.

It’s pretty much everything you’d want to see for some good ol’ nostalgia-bait, and it seems like the right team is in place to make the game an overall enjoyable experience even if it’s not going to blow anyone’s minds.

Check out the new trailer for the title below.

Unfortunately, there’s no release date tied to the game yet. Once we know when it’ll come out, it’ll be time to call dibs on your favorite Turtle and then cowabunga it is.