Rammstein confirm they recorded a new album during lockdown

Rammstein recorded a new album while in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the band have confirmed.

Last year, the German metal group were pictured in the studio, sparking speculation that they were working on a new project.

In a new interview, keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz, has now confirmed what those sessions were for.

“The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity,” he told Motor Music. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on.”

He continued to give more detail on the record, saying its subjects ranged from “daily experience” to “world events”. “Our topic is basically people’s madness and that is not much different in coronavirus times than in normal times,” Lorenz explained. “So Donald Trump was also very present last year, you could also see many traits and from people, in general, how they behaved in lockdown.

“So the sources of inspiration are actually always there. Most of the things you deal with ultimately take place in your own head anyway. Only small bumps come from outside and enough comes through when the streets are only half as full.”

Rammstein released their latest album in 2019, which arrived 10 years after their previous effort, ‘Liebe ist für alle da’. “While so many bands of their ‘90s industrial/nu-metal ilk have slipped away into obscurity (Spineshank, Trapt or Powerman 5000, anyone?), Rammstein and their unshakable sound have remained tethered to their originality, fusing catchy lyrics with serious industrial power hooks,” NME said in a four-star review of the band’s newest record.

“For that they should be applauded across the board, because this album is undoubtedly a resounding triumph.”

