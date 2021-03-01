Search

D’Angelo premieres soulful new song on VERZUZ appearance

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Rhian Daly • March 01, 2021

The musician was joined by the likes of Method Man, Redman and H.E.R.

D’Angelo premiered a brand new song during his VERZUZ appearance, which took place at New York’s Apollo Theater, last night (February 27).

The singer-songwriter was the latest star to appear on the battle series, but did not face off against another artist.

Instead, D’Angelo was the main focus of the event, bringing the occasional guest to perform with him rather than go up against him. During his set, he was joined by the likes of Method Man, Redman and H.E.R.

For his opening track, the musician debuted a new song with the help of trumpeter Keyon Harrold. “Peace and love, everybody,” he said as he began his set, introducing Harrold as “my brother” and a “great musician”.

You can watch D’Angelo perform his new song, as well as his VERZUZ set in full, below. His performance begins around the 52:20 mark.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Verzuz (@verzuztv)

 

 

As well as his own material, D’Angelo also performed covers of songs by Smokey Robinson and Lauryn Hill. You can see the setlist in full below.

D’Angelo played:

‘New Song’
‘Cruisin’’
‘Alright’
‘Lady’
‘Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine’
‘Left & Right’
‘1000 Deaths’
‘Back To The Future Pt. 1’
‘Sugah Daddy’
‘Devil’s Pie’
‘One Mo’ Gin’
‘Chicken Grease’
‘Feel Like Makin’ Love’
‘Jonz In My Bonz’
‘Really Love’
‘Another Life’
‘Send It On’
‘Spanish Joint’
‘Nothing Even Matters’
‘The Root’
‘Brown Sugar’
‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’

D’Angelo’s latest album ‘Black Messiah’ was released in December 2014 – his first full-length record since 2000. In a review, NME said: “The good – no, the astonishing – news is that this constantly engrossing record repays a decade and a half’s faith and patience.

“D’Angelo has scuttled down the digital chimney with an early Christmas gift with long-lasting rewards: not just one of the best records of 2014, but one that will stay with you throughout next year, too.”

In 2018, he postponed a one-off UK gig to work on a new album. He has yet to release it, but has put out some standalone singles over the last few years.

