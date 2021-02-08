Watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romantic Super Bowl commercial

Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton were among the host of famous faces who took part in big-budget TV commercials during the Super Bowl last night.

In the T-mobile advert, Stefani offers a not-so-serious look at how she first became romantically involved with Shelton – after the pair announced their engagement last year.

The clip sees Stefani on a video call with fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine, explaining that she’s ready to get back into dating.

“I’m sick of L.A. guys; I want someone completely different,” she says. “Maybe someone from another country, and someone cultured, sensitive, and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

But Levine’s unreliable cell-phone network means that he hears something else entirely, which serendipitously leads to her relationship with Shelton.

“I’m sick of L.A. guys, I want someone completely … country,” Levine hears her say, as his service cuts out. Uncultured … and threatened by a strong confident woman.”

Shelton immediately walks into the advert, singing about his love of hotwings and nachos; “I have your guy,” Levine says.

Both Shelton and Stefani then meet for a dinner date, which highlights the cultural differences between the pair.

“Did you ride a horse here?” Stefani asks. “Yeah,” he responds.

T-Mobile then offers the snappy moral of the story — “don’t trust your love life to any network.”

It followed similar efforts from Drake, who took part in a commercial for insurance firm State Firm and Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in his first ever commercial for Jeep’s new Super Bowl ad.

Springsteen’s advert, which is soundtracked by an ambient score created by Springsteen and his producer Rob Aniello, tackles the theme of a need for unity, similar to that which Joe Biden preached in his inauguration speech when becoming US president last month.

“Fear has never been the best of who we are,” Springsteen says in the advert, which is created at a chapel that, in a symbolic move, claims to be in the very center of the United States. The advert is named ‘The Middle’.

Elsewhere on Super Bowl weekend, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan opened the festivities with a performance of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, before H.E.R. shared a performance of ‘America The Beautiful’. Then, The Weeknd played the hits for the coveted halftime show.

Outside the stadium, Metallica performed ‘Enter Sandman’ on a special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while Miley Cyrus joined forces with Billy Idol and Joan Jett for a tailgate performance for healthcare workers outside the Raymond James Stadium.

