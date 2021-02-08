Drake stars opposite Paul Rudd in Super Bowl commercial for State Farm

Drake has starred in a new Super Bowl commercial opposite a number of NFL stars and Paul Rudd – watch below.

The new ad, for insurance company State Farm, sees Drake take on the role of a stand-in employee of the company.

Watch the commercial, which sees Drake and Rudd unsuccessfully deputizing for NFL players Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, below.

What are you wearing, Drake from State Farm? pic.twitter.com/t1MFQqwpcF — State Farm (@StateFarm) February 8, 2021

Another high-profile Super Bowl ad for this year’s game, which took place last night (February 7) between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, came from Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in his first ever commercial for Jeep’s new Super Bowl ad.

After resisting corporate partnerships for most of his career, Springsteen finally become the subject of an advert after being chased by Jeep’s head of marketing Olivier Francois for a decade.

The advert, which is soundtracked by an ambient score created by Springsteen and his producer Rob Aniello, tackles the theme of a need for unity, similar to that which Joe Biden preached in his inauguration speech when becoming US president last month.

“Fear has never been the best of who we are,” Springsteen says in the advert, which is created at a chapel that, in a symbolic move, claims to be in the very center of the United States. The advert is named ‘The Middle’.

Elsewhere on Super Bowl weekend, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan opened the festivities with a performance of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, before H.E.R. shared a performance of ‘America The Beautiful’. Then, The Weeknd played the hits for the coveted halftime show.

Outside the stadium, Metallica performed ‘Enter Sandman’ on a special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while Miley Cyrus joined forces with Billy Idol and Joan Jett for a tailgate performance for healthcare workers outside the Raymond James Stadium.

