Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Amanda Gorman salute pandemic heroes with Super Bowl poem

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • February 08, 2021

Following her inauguration performance, Gorman recited 'Chorus of the Captains'

Amanda Gorman has paid tribute to three pandemic heroes with a poem performed at last night’s (February 7) Super Bowl.

Chorus of the Captains was written for three honorary NFL Captains chosen for the game: a Los Angeles-based teacher called Trimaine Davis, who provided laptops and internet connections for students working from home during the lockdown, an ICU worker in Tampa Bay called Suzie Dorner, and a Marine veteran from Pittsburgh called James Martin, who has founded the Wounded Warrior Project to help vulnerable children.

“Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art & our country, because it means we’re thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed,” Gorman tweeted ahead of the performance.

“I’ll honor 3 heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here’s to them, to poetry, & to a Super Bowl like no other.”

 

At the performance, she read: “Today we honour our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need. They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbours as leaders, healers and educators.

“Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions and carry forth the call of our captains. Let us celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just. For while we honour them today, it is they who every day honour us.”

Watch the performance below.

 

The Super Bowl performance comes after the former National Youth Poet Laureate recited her work The Hill We Climb following Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President on January 20, with her performance and evocative words earning rich acclaim across the world.

Songwriter, producer and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam then set her poem to music through three different improvisational piano pieces after being “deeply moved” by her Inauguration Day performance.

Elsewhere at the Super Bowl, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan opened the festivities with a performance of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, before H.E.R. shared a performance of ‘America The Beautiful’. Then, The Weeknd played the hits for the coveted halftime show.

Outside the stadium, Metallica performed ‘Enter Sandman’ on a special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while Miley Cyrus joined forces with Billy Idol and Joan Jett for a tailgate performance for healthcare workers outside the Raymond James Stadium.

The post Watch Amanda Gorman salute pandemic heroes with Super Bowl poem appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 9 5
  1. naredi6306
    naredi6306 just 2 to 3 hours work with laptop and earn good money online .i m earn $4500 in 4 hours.everybody use this good website for more information click on site HOME MEDIA TECH thank you ? COPY HERE .......................bit.ly/3q6dNFP
    ...show more
  2. naredi6306
    naredi6306 just 2 to 3 hours work with laptop and earn good money online .i m earn $4500 in 4 hours.everybody use this good website for more information click on site HOME MEDIA TECH thank you ? COPY HERE .......................bit.ly/3q6dNFP
    ...show more
  3. MiaByrne4
    MiaByrne4 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  4. MarieCarr
    MariaCarr Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Visit for more details........... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  5. gianna.cperez
    GiannaPerez I've made so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.Copy For more details visit.................. Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.