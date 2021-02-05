Search

Discover

NEWS

Cardi B reasserts her “emotional gangster” with new song ‘Up’, a power anthem for 2021

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Kyann-Sian Williams • February 05, 2021

The rapper swaps the raw sexuality of 'WAP' for straight-up braggadocio

After being crowned ‘Woman of the Year 2020’ by Billboard magazine, due, in part to the astronomical success of her comeback viral smash ‘WAP’ (which also topped NME’s Best Songs of 2020 list), Cardi B doesn’t waste our time with new song ‘Up’. Its upbeat Southern beat is an instant rump-shaker, with the rapper dancing a storm in her glitzy new video, which was directed by ‘WAP’’s Tanu Muino. Alone, or with the colorful music video, ‘Up’ would be a stonker in the club if they were open.

From the opening line (“Once upon a time, man / I heard that I was ugly”), we know that the self-described “emotional gangster” that we loved on VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop is finally back. After she’s interpolated that classic Ice Cube line (from his 1990 classic ‘Once Upon a Time in the Projects’), which popularized by her former castmate Mariahlynn, the thuggish braggadocio she’s pushed side over the years continues to reappar. Her old rapid-fire flow, reminiscent of her gritty 2017 track ‘Red Barz’, works surprisingly well over ‘Up”s simple hip-hop beat, proving that she still has plenty of fresh bars in her after her three years as one of pop’s favorite rappers. In a genre led by melody over lyricism, Cardi’s lyricism stands up many of her peers.

The world-dominating ‘WAP’, which featured everyone’s favorite hot girl Megan Thee Stallion, saw the duo criticized – to this day – for its explicit sexuality. Here, Cardi takes a step back from being so open about her sex life. Instead, the Bronx star tells everyone, “if it’s up then it’s stuck”, asserting her dominance over her rivals with a classic colloquialism for street beef, “stuck” meaning that the feud’s going nowhere. Witty one-liners such as “If I had a dick, you’d probably lick it like a lollipop / Hoes speakin’ cap-enese, hit ’em with karate chop”, ‘Up’ shows off that signature Cardi B humour than fans love.

‘Up’ is refreshing to hear after ‘WAP’. As Cardi B steps away from the usual highly sampled production and focuses more on lyricism, this track makes you want to attack whatever 2021 has for us head-on, like the main character of our own action film. We’re now repeatedly seeing women in rap finally take over the genre’s nonchalant tone in greater numbers than before, setting the bar high for their peers, showing a generation of women how to be unapologetically them. Cardi B’s created a new power anthem with this one.

The post Cardi B reasserts her “emotional gangster” with new song ‘Up’, a power anthem for 2021 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 3 10
  1. msoultanfarouk6
    msoultanfarouk6 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. Albert5553
    Albert ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★Real online home based job to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this are just awesome.for details Open This Website...........www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. lily.pearce
    Lily Pearce I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  4. jakiv58882
    jakiv58882 I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE..............bit.ly/39RSTF7
    ...show more
  5. SherryBlackmon
    SherryBlackmon I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here....... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  6. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  7. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  8. PatriciLee
    PatriciaLee I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d o­­­­v­­­­e­­­­r $­­9­­0 p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h 2 k­­­­i­­d­­­­s a­­­­t h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e. I n­­­­e­­­­v­­­­e­­r t­­­­h­­o­­­­u­­­­g­­­­h­­­­t I­­­­'­­­­d b­­­­e a­­­­b­­­­l­­­­e t­­­­o d­­­­o i­­­­t b­­­­u­­­­t m­­­­y b­­­­e­­­­s­­­­t f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n­­s o­­v­­e­­r 1­­0­­k a m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­­­i­­­­s a­­­­n­­­­d s­­­­h­­­­e c­­­­o­­­­n­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­­­c­­­­e­­­­d m­­­­e t­­­­o t­­r­­y. T­­h­­e p­­o­­t­­e­­n­­t­­i­­a­­l w­­i­­t­­h t­­h­­i­­s i­­s e­­n­­­­d­­l­­e­­­­s­­­­s. H­­­­e­­­­r­­­­e­­­­s w­­­­h­­­­a­­­­t I'v­­­­e b­­­­e­­­­e­­­­n d­­­­o­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g........... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  9. SherellFrancis
    SherellFrancis Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 500$+ daily… You can earn from16000$-32000$ a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, CGui read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good eaning opportunity 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞......... WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  10. amy.pparrott
    AmyParrott I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have ADT received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash onlineFik by follow instruction on the given website......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.