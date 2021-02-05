Search

Discover

NEWS

Metallica filmed ‘St Anger’ video at San Quentin while Richard Ramirez was on death row

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • February 05, 2021

He was a Metallica fan, but he was on death row and he could only hear us

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has reflected on how notorious US serial killer Richard Ramirez was on death row when the band filmed their ‘St Anger’ video at California’s San Quentin prison.

The band filmed the acclaimed video at the prison in 2003 while Ramirez was serving a death sentence after being found found guilty in 1989 of 43 crimes, including 13 counts of murder.

Recalling the shoot to Kerrang!, Hammett reflected on how he even received a memento which was linked to the notorious killer.

“I got a really cool thing from one of the correctional officers,” he explained. ​

“It was a magazine with us on the cover and the subscription tag said ​‘Richard Ramirez’– the ​‘Night Stalker’ killer who was at San Quentin while we were playing. He was a Metallica fan, but he was on death row and he could only hear us. I still have the magazine. It’s a nice little novelty item.”

Reflecting on the experience, Hammett added: “There were some women who came with us and they had to be restricted to a certain area because it was just too dangerous for them to even be seen.

“At one point, one of the inmates screamed over to me and said, ​‘Hey, Kirk, I know your mom!’ and I was like, ​‘Excuse me?’ He goes, ​‘Yeah, I used to mow her lawn!’ He added that he knew so-and-so from the neighborhood, too.

“I was like, ​‘I might know more people here than I thought!’ But it was cool, it was really mellow. All the inmates were really appreciative of the fact that we were there and it was a distraction for them.”

Metallica are set to perform on a special Super Bowl edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this weekend.

The post Metallica filmed ‘St Anger’ video at San Quentin while Richard Ramirez was on death row appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 6 11
Load more comments
  1. Albert5553
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. Albert5553
    Albert ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★Real online home based job to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this are just awesome.for details Open This Website...........www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. lily.pearce
    Lily Pearce I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  4. jakiv58882
    jakiv58882 I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE..............bit.ly/39RSTF7
    ...show more
  5. SherryBlackmon
    SherryBlackmon I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here....... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  6. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  7. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  8. PatriciLee
    PatriciaLee I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d o­­­­v­­­­e­­­­r $­­9­­0 p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h 2 k­­­­i­­d­­­­s a­­­­t h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e. I n­­­­e­­­­v­­­­e­­r t­­­­h­­o­­­­u­­­­g­­­­h­­­­t I­­­­'­­­­d b­­­­e a­­­­b­­­­l­­­­e t­­­­o d­­­­o i­­­­t b­­­­u­­­­t m­­­­y b­­­­e­­­­s­­­­t f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n­­s o­­v­­e­­r 1­­0­­k a m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­­­i­­­­s a­­­­n­­­­d s­­­­h­­­­e c­­­­o­­­­n­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­­­c­­­­e­­­­d m­­­­e t­­­­o t­­r­­y. T­­h­­e p­­o­­t­­e­­n­­t­­i­­a­­l w­­i­­t­­h t­­h­­i­­s i­­s e­­n­­­­d­­l­­e­­­­s­­­­s. H­­­­e­­­­r­­­­e­­­­s w­­­­h­­­­a­­­­t I'v­­­­e b­­­­e­­­­e­­­­n d­­­­o­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g........... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  9. SherellFrancis
    SherellFrancis Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 500$+ daily… You can earn from16000$-32000$ a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, CGui read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good eaning opportunity 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞......... WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  10. amy.pparrott
    AmyParrott I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have ADT received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash onlineFik by follow instruction on the given website......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.