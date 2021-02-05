Search

The Snuts team up with Scottish Refugee Council for ’Somebody Loves You’ video

February 05, 2021

"The song for us is a universal message of love and compassion"

The Snuts have debuted their new video for ‘Somebody Loves You’, which has seen the band joining forces with the Scottish Refugee Council.

The romantic track from the rising Scottish stars is a direct collaboration with the charity, which is dedicated to supporting refugees in need of protection.

As well as handing their entire production budget for the video to the charity, the clip sees The Snuts directly highlighting the stories of those who have been directly helped by the charity.

Describing the video, singer Jack Cochrane said: “When our record label asked what we’d do if they gave us the full video budget, immediately we decided to use our platform to help bring attention to the Scottish Refugee Council here in Glasgow.

“The song for us is a universal message of love and compassion and the work of this charity and others like it is something I am particularly inspired by.

“It is exactly this sense of an expanding and welcoming community spirit we hope to portray with this video.”

Cochrane added of the track: “Three simple words: ‘Somebody Loves You’, spray painted all across my city. It is a simple but powerful reminder.

“As the days disappeared into months, I noticed myself and everyone around me scrambling to stay in touch, to check up on each other. There was something really special about this to me. I don’t think anyone really saw that coming.

“It shouldn’t take a global pandemic to remind us how important the people we
care about are, but I’m kind of glad it did.”

It comes as The Snuts prepare to release their debut album ‘W.L’ in March, as well as plans to hit the road for their biggest string of shows to date.

They also featured in the NME 100, our list of the 100 essential new artists for 2021.

“Give The Snuts one quick listen and you’ll soon realize that the Scottish lads are already experts at crafting everyman anthems that combine love, loss and the mundanity of everyday life with killer choruses,” our verdict stated.

“When that album arrives in early 2021, expect those shows to get even bigger.”

The post The Snuts team up with Scottish Refugee Council for ’Somebody Loves You’ video appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

