Search

Discover

NEWS

Zack Snyder teases image of Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘Justice League’ cut

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Charlotte Krol • February 03, 2021

Creepy....

Zack Snyder has shared an image of Jared Leto’s Joker in his forthcoming Justice League cut.

The filmmaker, whose extended director’s cut of the 2017 DC movie arrives next month, has been teasing elements of his four-hour epic in the run-up to its release. The latest is a blurry image of Leto as the Joker holding up a playing card with a vinyl gloved-hand.

In a post on Twitter, Snyder tagged both Leto and Suicide Squad director David Ayer, writing: “Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide.” Leto first portrayed the Joker in Ayer’s 2016 movie.

 

As Den Of Geek notes there are a few takeaways from the image: “Those creepy vinyl gloves sure give off a surgical or serial killer vibe, and it’s difficult to tell, but it seems possible he’s wearing surgical scrubs, as well.

“The Joker card he’s holding is of particular significance, though. It’s the very same image seen on the Joker card the character holds in his very first appearance, in 1940’s Batman #1 by Bill Finger and Bob Kane.”

The teaser follows the recent announcement of the film’s release date (March 19 on HBO Max) and confirmation that it will be a four-hour film, not a four-part miniseries that would precede the movie.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder’s Justice League looks like it could be his last in the DC universe, with the director saying recently that he has no current plans to film any more DC movies.

Snyder was originally on board of the 2017 DC movie Justice League as director but stepped down during post-production after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him on the film.

The post Zack Snyder teases image of Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘Justice League’ cut appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 7 9
  1. Robert5522Robert
    Robert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. verelef880
    Victoria_S**Y Yeah it`s Possible...Anybody can earn 250$+ daily... You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job...It's easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish... It's a flexible job But a good eaning opportunity.. Click here for more info............ www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  3. msoultanfarouk6
    msoultanfarouk6 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. gilog52135
    gilog 52135 ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet…Click HERE…­­. www.work45.com
    ...show more
  5. MariePuryear
    MaryPuryear My last pay check was $8750 running 12 hours for every week. My sister accomplices have found the middle estimation of $15k for a critical long time and she works around 20 hours for seven days . I can not trust how direct it was once I tried it.. Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  6. RuthVoyles1
    RuthVoyles I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here........Visit her... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  7. AvaTMaverick
    AvaMaverick Yeah it`s Possible...Anybody can earn 250$+ daily... You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job...It's easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish... It's a flexible job But a good earning opportunity.. Click here for more info............ www.work43.com
    ...show more
  8. georgina.haynes
    Georgina Haynes I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  9. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Soi kèo Man United vs Everton ngày 6/2/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-man-united-vs-everton-luc-22h00-ngay-06-02-2021/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.