Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’ in the style of Motörhead

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Tom Skinner • February 03, 2021

Two iconic bands collide

A YouTuber has transformed Depeche Mode‘s ‘Personal Jesus’ into a Motörhead song – listen to it below.

Denis Pauna’s creation, titled ‘What If Motörhead wrote Personal Jesus (by Depeche Mode)’, was shared on the video streaming platform late last month (January 28) and has so far clocked up over 36,000 views.

The heavy riff rendition of Dave Gahan and co’s classic 1989 single was performed entirely by Pauna, who is seen singing, playing bass and shredding on guitar in the clip.

Channelling the late Lemmy, the mutton chop-donning musician screams the chorus in full-throttle metal mode. “The influences of [Motörhead] songs like ‘Born To Raise Hell’ and ‘Built For Speed’ can be heard,” he wrote in the description.

“This is bloody epic man, seriously,” said one viewer in the comments section. Another wrote: “Moustache + “reach out and touch faith”. Liked immediately!”

Fans of Denis Pauna’s work can also find a “southern metal” spin on Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ and Nirvana‘s ‘Come As You Are’ in the style of Type O Negative among many other mashup’s and performances here.

Meanwhile, Motörhead’s classic record ‘Ace Of Spades’ has been given the Funko Pop! treatment as part of the collectables company’s new Albums series. Released back in 1980, the band’s fourth studio effort celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore released his new instrumental solo EP, ‘The Third Chimpanzee’, last month. “As a solo artist, I’ve never put anything out like this. It has got some kind of primal power,” he told NME of ‘Howler’, the project’s first track.

The post Listen to Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’ in the style of Motörhead appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

5 6 8
  1. Robert5522Robert
    Robert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. verelef880
    Victoria_S**Y Yeah it`s Possible...Anybody can earn 250$+ daily... You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job...It's easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish... It's a flexible job But a good eaning opportunity.. Click here for more info............ www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  3. msoultanfarouk6
    msoultanfarouk6 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. MariePuryear
    MaryPuryear My last pay check was $8750 running 12 hours for every week. My sister accomplices have found the middle estimation of $15k for a critical long time and she works around 20 hours for seven days . I can not trust how direct it was once I tried it.. Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  5. RuthVoyles1
    RuthVoyles I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here........Visit her... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  6. AvaTMaverick
    AvaMaverick Yeah it`s Possible...Anybody can earn 250$+ daily... You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job...It's easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish... It's a flexible job But a good earning opportunity.. Click here for more info............ www.work43.com
    ...show more
  7. georgina.haynes
    Georgina Haynes I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  8. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Soi kèo Man United vs Everton ngày 6/2/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-man-united-vs-everton-luc-22h00-ngay-06-02-2021/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.