Search

Discover

NEWS

Foo Fighters share snippets of more new ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracks

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Tom Skinner • February 03, 2021

Listen to clips of 'Medicine At Midnight' and 'Holding Poison' now

Foo Fighters have shared snippets of more new ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracks – listen below.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band will release their 10th studio effort on Friday (February 5), having previewed the project with its lead single ‘Shame Shame’, ‘No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Waiting On A War’.

The Foos have now posted two new 25-second teasers of clips of ‘Medicine At Midnight’ and ‘Holding Poison’, which are the upcoming LP’s fifth and seventh tracks respectively. Both uploads are accompanied by bright animated visuals – you can watch them below.

 

 

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters gave fans a taste of their new record with brief clips of ‘Cloudspotter’ and ‘Making A Fire’. “ARE YOU READY???” the band wrote on Twitter.

Foo Fighters shared the full ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracklist earlier this month. Other song titles include ‘Chasing Birds’ and ‘Love Dies Young’, which will appear alongside the previously released cuts.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, the nine-track, 37-minute album was engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Speaking in an interview with NME last November, Dave Grohl explained that the Foos had “decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh” for their 10th studio album.

“We’ve made some many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”

Meanwhile, Grohl has spoken of his hopes for Glastonbury’s return following its forced cancellation last month.

“It’s heartbreaking. But of course it’s not the last Glastonbury!” he said. “I don’t think a pandemic can stop Glastonbury! It might hold it back a little while, but sh–!… I want my kids to see bands at Glastonbury, whenever that show happens again, and it will.”

The post Foo Fighters share snippets of more new ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracks appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

5 5 7
  1. Robert5522Robert
    Robert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. verelef880
    Victoria_S**Y Yeah it`s Possible...Anybody can earn 250$+ daily... You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job...It's easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish... It's a flexible job But a good eaning opportunity.. Click here for more info............ www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  3. msoultanfarouk6
    msoultanfarouk6 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. MariePuryear
    MaryPuryear My last pay check was $8750 running 12 hours for every week. My sister accomplices have found the middle estimation of $15k for a critical long time and she works around 20 hours for seven days . I can not trust how direct it was once I tried it.. Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  5. RuthVoyles1
    RuthVoyles I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here........Visit her... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  6. AvaTMaverick
    AvaMaverick Yeah it`s Possible...Anybody can earn 250$+ daily... You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job...It's easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish... It's a flexible job But a good earning opportunity.. Click here for more info............ www.work43.com
    ...show more
  7. georgina.haynes
    Georgina Haynes I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.