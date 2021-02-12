Search

Watch Dwayne Johnson bring his mum out to play ukulele on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Damian Jones • February 12, 2021

'The Rock''s NBC series 'Young Rock' is coming later this month

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brought his mum out to play the ukulele on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 11).

Johnson was promoting his new NBC series Young Rock on the show via Zoom, when Fallon said he didn’t know Johnson’s mother Ata played the ukulele, after seeing her in a video the Jumanji star recently posted.

He then brought her onscreen to perform two songs one of which was Samoan folk song ‘Savalivali Means Go For A Walk’. You can view the clip below.

Young Rock will document Johnson’s younger years, emergence as a celebrity wrestler, and subsequent career in Hollywood acting. A recent teaser showed actors Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant portraying Johnson at 10 and 15 years old, respectively.

Co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Young Rock will premiere on NBC on February 16.

In November, it was announced that Johnson would team up to donate custom Xbox Series X consoles to 20 children’s hospitals across America.

The actor broke the news on Twitter, sharing a video where he showed off the “one of a kind” Xbox Series X consoles, and explained more about the Gamers Outreach charity organization.

“Before the world gets it, I have an opportunity to team up with Xbox and deliver some of the very first Xbox Series X consoles to kids all across the country in 20 hospitals,” he said.

“And we’re teaming up with a charitable organization called Gamers Outreach… [that] provides video games and software to help kids cope with their stays in hospitals as they are getting their treatment and fighting the good fight.”

