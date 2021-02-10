Search

John Carpenter calls ‘Halloween Kills’ “the ultimate slasher movie”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • February 10, 2021

"We haven’t had one of those in a long time”

Legendary filmmaker composer John Carpenter has called Halloween Kills “the ultimate slasher movie”.

In conversation with NME recently, Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 film and was the composer on the 2018 reboot, teased the forthcoming sequel Halloween Kills.

Asked for more information about what fans can expect from the new film, Carpenter said: “Holy Toledo! It’s the ultimate slasher movie. It’s Halloween on steroids. It’s great.”

He also confirmed the film was finished, and will be released soon. “It’s done,” he said. “We’re just waiting on the world to be a little bit more sane and a little safer before we release it.”

Discussing whether the new film would be gory, John Carpenter jokingly replied: “Does the sun rise? Yeah, it’s gory alright.”

John Carpenter

Carpenter brought long-time producer Malek Akkad, who owns the Halloween franchise, into the fold to comment on where the new film sits in the chronology of the saga.

“Well, the producer and owner of the Halloween franchise, Malek Akkad, says it’s the second-best one right after the first,” Carpenter said. “So that’s from him. I think it’s a balls-out slasher movie. We haven’t had one of those in a long time.”

Halloween Kills is directed by David Gordon Green, and will star Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall and more.

John Carpenter composed the music for the film alongside Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

John Carpenter’s ‘Lost Themes III: Alive After Death’ is out now via Sacred Bones Records

