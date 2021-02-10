Cardi B has shared a new behind the scenes rehearsal video for her recent single ‘Up’ – you can view it below.

The rapper shared the track and its video, which Ukrainian director Tanu Muino helmed, earlier this month.

The video saw Cardi in an array of elaborate sets and looks, with an intro scene next to a gravestone that reads ‘RIP 2020’. In a live chat ahead of the video’s release, she also described the song as “more gangsta, more cocky” than her most recent work.

Now in a new behind the scenes video series that the rapper recently shared, Cardi complains about her knees while practicing her moves in 23 days into rehearsal, as noted by her choreographer Sean Bankhead. “If you think I’m motherfucking Megan Thee Stallion, then that’s a problem!” she yells at a crew member. “These the worst knees ever.”

In a write-up of ‘Up’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams said: “We’re now repeatedly seeing women in rap finally take over the genre’s nonchalant tone in greater numbers than before, setting the bar high for their peers, showing a generation of women how to be unapologetically them. Cardi B’s created a new power anthem with this one.”

It is the follow-up to Cardi B’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’, released last August. Cardi recently spoke about how the video for the hit song cost an eye-watering $1 million.

‘WAP’ was recently named as NME‘s number one song of 2020, calling it the “most talked about song” of the year.

“Best of all, the song has succeeded in pissing off the kind of prudes who wither with disgust every time a woman dares to center her own sexual desire. Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”

The post Cardi B shares behind the scenes video for her hit single ‘Up’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.