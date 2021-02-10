Search

Discover

NEWS

Ozzy Osbourne on the Covid-19 vaccine: “If I don’t get the shot, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • February 10, 2021

The rock icon isn't taking any chances

Ozzy Osbourne has said he’s planning to get the Covid-19 vaccine because he fears he will die if he contracts the virus without it.

The heavy metal icon, who has battled his fair share of health issues in recent years, told SiriusXM: “I look at it like this: if I don’t get the shot and I get the virus, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here.”

While Osbourne didn’t elaborate on his most recent comments, he previously explained how he suffers from the lung condition emphysema – which puts him at a heightened risk of death if he was to develop COVID-19.

Asked how his health is more generally at the moment, Osbourne responded: “The surgery I had knocked the crap out of me. But I broke my neck in a quad bike accident [in 2003] and when that healed it squeezed my spinal column, so I was getting all kinds of weird things happening to me. I’d be on stage and I’d suddenly get a sharp shock down one side of my body.”

But Osbourne is still hard at work on the follow-up to his 2020 album ‘‘Ordinary Man’‘, which is set to include members of Foo FightersRed Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica alongside frequent producer Andrew Watt.

Elsewhere, Osbourne also announced details of the newly rescheduled UK and European live dates of his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour last year.

The gigs in question, which were originally announced back in September 2018, have already been postponed a number of times due to Osbourne’s ill health and, more recently, the pandemic.

The post Ozzy Osbourne on the Covid-19 vaccine: “If I don’t get the shot, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 1 6
  1. jane.j.lowe
    JaneLowe My month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got ADt from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.Go to this site home media tech tab for more details thanks you.... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. jane.j.lowe
    JaneLowe My month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got ADt from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.Go to this site home media tech tab for more details thanks you.... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  3. qyasmin
    qyasmin Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. qyasmin
    qyasmin Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  5. LisaMcConnell8
    LisaMcConnell8 Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website HERE══════► Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  6. victoria_s.y
    Victoria_S**Y Joe Biden announced Job opportunity for everyone! Work from comfort of your home, on your computer And you can work with your own working hours............... Click here for more info........... www.workstea.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.