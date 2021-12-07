Bright Eyes Announce 2022 Tour Dates

After hitting the road (for the first time in over a decade) in support of last year’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was this summer, Bright Eyes are heading back out on tour in March.

The trio of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott just put out a baker’s dozen dates throughout the midwest, southeast, and east coast, ending in Virginia on April 10. While the spring tour happens to include Cassadaga‘s 15th birthday and no stops in New York or anywhere on the west coast, perhaps the rest of us can hold out hope for the unlikely event that Oberst and company will do something to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground in August. After all, they’re reissuing some of their catalog through Dead Oceans in 2022, so we can dream, right?

The band has also partnered with Plus1 to give $1 from every ticket sold on the spring tour to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Tickets will be on sale via the band’s website on Friday (December 10) at 10 am local time.

Check out the full tour dates below

Bright Eyes Tour Dates

Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall

Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!

Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

