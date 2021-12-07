Tame Impala Unveils New Single, Details 2022 North American Tour

Tame Impala just released “No Choice” off the forthcoming The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set. The face of Tame, Kevin Parker, also announced the band will be hitting the road in North American beginning next February.

The box set features B-sides (including “No Choice”) and remixes of Tame’s Grammy-nominated 2020 release. It is out on February 18 and available for pre-order. Parker already shared the groovy single “Breather Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)” and its video back in October, also from The Slow Rush Deluxe.

Parker’s first stop on tour is a headlining slot at Tempe, Arizona’s Innings Festival on February 27. The headline tour begins on March 7 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, after a set at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival in Florida. He will also hit the Buku Music + Art Project on March 25 in New Orleans, and the Hangout Music Festival on May 22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local on Friday, December 10 on the Tame Impala website.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

2/27/22 – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park) – Tempe, AZ

3/3-6/22 – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove) – Okeechobee, FL

3/7/22 – Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA

3/9/22 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

3/10/22 – Place Bell – Montreal, QC

3/12/22 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

3/14/22 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

3/16/22 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

3/18/22 – Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

3/19/22 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

3/21/22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/22/22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/23/22 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

3/25/22 – Buku Music + Art Project – New Orleans, LA

5/22/22 – Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

