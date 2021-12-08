Tenacious D Announce 2022 Summer Tour

Tenacious D is set to hit the road for a North American summer stint in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut.

The comedy rock duo—comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass—will embark on a short, seven-date tour that kicks off on June 16 at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado. Their following stop is in Sandy, Utah and the duo will perform in cities in Oregon, Washington, and California for two shows in Palo Alto and San Diego. Tickets for the Telluride performance go on sale at 10 am MT on Thursday, December 9, and tickets for the other shows go on sale at 10 am local on Friday, December 10. All tickets can be purchased on Tenacious D’s website.

Their platinum-certified, 21-track debut, Tenacious D, was released in September 2001. This October, the duo released the “Super Power Party Pack” edition of the project, featuring a reissue of the band’s original 1995 demo cassette and 2002 Tribute EP.

Tenacious D Tour Dates

with Special Guest: Puddles Pity Party

06/16: Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival ^

06/17: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater **

06/19: Portland, OR – TBA #

06/21: Woodinville, WA – TBA #

06/22: Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater **

06/24: Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater **

06/24: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater **

^ Public On-Sale: 12/9 at 10am MT

** Public On-Sale 12/10 at 10am Local Time

# Public On-Sale: TBA At Later Date

~ Except Telluride Bluegrass Festival

