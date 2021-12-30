A Day in the Life of…Uffie & Miss Madeline

What happens when two pop stars get together?
“I was geeked af. Everyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with Uffie,” Miss Madeline says of their fall face-to-face at Uffie’s house. “She texted me asking for my drink of choice…I will save this screenshot forever.”
They bonded over Moscow Mules, chatting about all things music and even shared some unreleased tracks. And yes, they talked about boys. “A perfect evening if you ask me,” Miss Madeline adds.
“I really loved her nonchalance and don’t-give-a-fuck confidence, and had fun chatting about being women in the industry and past lovers,” Uffie says.
Miss Madeline’s first EP Polo Perkswas released on December 7. “It’s been really exciting creating a cohesive collection/body of work….and rewarding!” she says, describing her sound as “provocative pop”. “I felt really inspired by my producer and collaborator, Chicken…and one of the first things we bonded over was our love for Uffie.”
When asked what it feels like to be a trailblazer, Uffie only says, modestly: “Always look forward, babes.” No doubt her artsy alt-electro-rap-dance sound and performances have bonded many over her decade-and-a-half-long career. “When I first started I was making music to have to play live, as I started touring so quickly; now my time is much more studio-focused,” she explains. “Although the aspect of bringing that world I created into a live setting is still a magical part of it.”
And what does Uffie love most about Miss Madeline’s new EP? “Her attitude,” Uffie says.
Here are two days in the lives of two pop star friends.
Date
November 2, 2021 — Uffie
October 30, 2021 — Miss Madeline
Time I woke up
6:30 a.m. — Uffie
9:45 a.m. — Miss Madeline
Every day starts with
Debating the snooze button. Snooze wins for 30 minutes. — Uffie
Coffee and guasha. — Miss Madeline
Breakfast consists of
Coffee or Mariage Freres “Marco Polo” tea. — Uffie
Iced latte. — Miss Madeline
To get going I always
Listen to intense music, mostly reserved for pre-gaming. — Uffie
Drink coffee & vape…oops. — Miss Madeline
I don’t feel dressed without
My chains (I got one while celebrating a release, another made by my friend Yara Sophia, and whichever other one feels right that day), and an outfit that feels perfectly correct. Otherwise, it will bother me the entire day. — Uffie
Myeyebrow pencil & lip liner/gloss! — Miss Madeline
Before I start working I must
Waste time on my phone and stretch. — Uffie
Refresh my Instagram like a million times….it’s a disease. — Miss Madeline
Currently working on
Some upcoming releases, co-writes, fun merch, and surprises. — Uffie
Choosing tracks/recording final vocals for 2022 releases! — Miss Madeline
But I’d really love to be
I love everything I am working on, but would eventually like to add a clothing collection to the list. — Uffie
On tour lol…one day. — Miss Madeline
Book I’m reading
The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklasby Gertrude Stein. — Uffie
I’m not much of a reader myself…and I don’t care what anyone has to say about it! BUT I found this poetry book in my lobby…it’s called Fantasyby Ben Fama. I like to occasionally flip through for some inspo. — Miss Madeline
I don’t know how anyone ever
Wears tall Uggs or Crocs outside their home. — Uffie
Claims they don’t like pop music. I hate those people. So effing pretentious. — Miss Madeline
If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be
This question is always as bad as the “What would your last meal be?” question…and my answer differs daily. I plead the 5th. — Uffie
Uffie’s Sex Dreams and Denim Jeans…duh! — Miss Madeline
The perfect midday consists of
A terrace lunch with rosé. — Uffie
My besties, some weed and good music. — Miss Madeline
To help get through the day I need
News of exciting things or advances on projects and caffeine. — Uffie
No bad news! — Miss Madeline
Not a day goes by without speaking to
My children. — Uffie
My best friends and my mom<3 — Miss Madeline
My daydreams consist of
Perfect aesthetic of whatever I am currently obsessing about. — Uffie
Arena tour…smoke, fire, dancers…. — Miss Madeline
In a perfect day, in a perfect world
I wouldn’t hear a siren and helicopter outside right now. — Uffie
I’m head over heels in love, have a #1 single, with my besties right by my side. — Miss Madeline
I’ll always fight for
The ones I love. — Uffie
Loyalty. — Miss Madeline
Currently in love with
Love. — Uffie
That Kid’s new EP, Comedown. — Miss Madeline
Hoping to make time to watch
Last Night in SoHo. — Uffie
Maid…Nick Robinson kinda sexy lmao. — Miss Madeline
By my bedside I always have
A stick of palo santo or Dyptique Boise candle, a book, water, iPad, Theragun, and a naughty pleasure drawer. — Uffie
Sparkling water. — Miss Madeline
To help get through the night I
Depends on what kind of night…hoping I either didn’t have too much caffeine or had enough. And always need sonics. — Uffie
Depends on the night…but usually…I get stoned lol. — Miss Madeline
Bed time
Always dream of 10:00 p.m., but usually between 11:00 – 2:00. — Uffie
2:30 a.m on a good day. — Miss Madeline
When I think about tomorrow, it’s always
Pink. — Uffie
Chaos. — Miss Madeline
