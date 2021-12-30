A Day in the Life of…Uffie & Miss Madeline

“I was geeked af. Everyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with Uffie,” Miss Madeline says of their fall face-to-face at Uffie’s house. “She texted me asking for my drink of choice…I will save this screenshot forever.”

They bonded over Moscow Mules, chatting about all things music and even shared some unreleased tracks. And yes, they talked about boys. “A perfect evening if you ask me,” Miss Madeline adds.

“I really loved her nonchalance and don’t-give-a-fuck confidence, and had fun chatting about being women in the industry and past lovers,” Uffie says.

Miss Madeline’s first EP Polo Perkswas released on December 7. “It’s been really exciting creating a cohesive collection/body of work….and rewarding!” she says, describing her sound as “provocative pop”. “I felt really inspired by my producer and collaborator, Chicken…and one of the first things we bonded over was our love for Uffie.”

When asked what it feels like to be a trailblazer, Uffie only says, modestly: “Always look forward, babes.” No doubt her artsy alt-electro-rap-dance sound and performances have bonded many over her decade-and-a-half-long career. “When I first started I was making music to have to play live, as I started touring so quickly; now my time is much more studio-focused,” she explains. “Although the aspect of bringing that world I created into a live setting is still a magical part of it.”

And what does Uffie love most about Miss Madeline’s new EP? “Her attitude,” Uffie says.

Here are two days in the lives of two pop star friends.

Date

November 2, 2021 — Uffie

October 30, 2021 — Miss Madeline

Time I woke up

6:30 a.m. — Uffie

9:45 a.m. — Miss Madeline

Every day starts with

Debating the snooze button. Snooze wins for 30 minutes. — Uffie

Coffee and guasha. — Miss Madeline

Breakfast consists of

Coffee or Mariage Freres “Marco Polo” tea. — Uffie

Iced latte. — Miss Madeline

To get going I always

Listen to intense music, mostly reserved for pre-gaming. — Uffie

Drink coffee & vape…oops. — Miss Madeline

I don’t feel dressed without

My chains (I got one while celebrating a release, another made by my friend Yara Sophia, and whichever other one feels right that day), and an outfit that feels perfectly correct. Otherwise, it will bother me the entire day. — Uffie

Myeyebrow pencil & lip liner/gloss! — Miss Madeline

Before I start working I must

Waste time on my phone and stretch. — Uffie

Refresh my Instagram like a million times….it’s a disease. — Miss Madeline

Currently working on

Some upcoming releases, co-writes, fun merch, and surprises. — Uffie

Choosing tracks/recording final vocals for 2022 releases! — Miss Madeline

But I’d really love to be

I love everything I am working on, but would eventually like to add a clothing collection to the list. — Uffie

On tour lol…one day. — Miss Madeline

Book I’m reading

The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklasby Gertrude Stein. — Uffie

I’m not much of a reader myself…and I don’t care what anyone has to say about it! BUT I found this poetry book in my lobby…it’s called Fantasyby Ben Fama. I like to occasionally flip through for some inspo. — Miss Madeline

I don’t know how anyone ever

Wears tall Uggs or Crocs outside their home. — Uffie

Claims they don’t like pop music. I hate those people. So effing pretentious. — Miss Madeline

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be

This question is always as bad as the “What would your last meal be?” question…and my answer differs daily. I plead the 5th. — Uffie

Uffie’s Sex Dreams and Denim Jeans…duh! — Miss Madeline

The perfect midday consists of

A terrace lunch with rosé. — Uffie

My besties, some weed and good music. — Miss Madeline

To help get through the day I need

News of exciting things or advances on projects and caffeine. — Uffie

No bad news! — Miss Madeline

Not a day goes by without speaking to

My children. — Uffie

My best friends and my mom<3 — Miss Madeline

My daydreams consist of

Perfect aesthetic of whatever I am currently obsessing about. — Uffie

Arena tour…smoke, fire, dancers…. — Miss Madeline

In a perfect day, in a perfect world

I wouldn’t hear a siren and helicopter outside right now. — Uffie

I’m head over heels in love, have a #1 single, with my besties right by my side. — Miss Madeline

I’ll always fight for

The ones I love. — Uffie

Loyalty. — Miss Madeline

Currently in love with

Love. — Uffie

That Kid’s new EP, Comedown. — Miss Madeline

Hoping to make time to watch

Last Night in SoHo. — Uffie

Maid…Nick Robinson kinda sexy lmao. — Miss Madeline

By my bedside I always have

A stick of palo santo or Dyptique Boise candle, a book, water, iPad, Theragun, and a naughty pleasure drawer. — Uffie

Sparkling water. — Miss Madeline

To help get through the night I

Depends on what kind of night…hoping I either didn’t have too much caffeine or had enough. And always need sonics. — Uffie

Depends on the night…but usually…I get stoned lol. — Miss Madeline

Bed time

Always dream of 10:00 p.m., but usually between 11:00 – 2:00. — Uffie

2:30 a.m on a good day. — Miss Madeline

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always

Pink. — Uffie

Chaos. — Miss Madeline

The post A Day in the Life of…Uffie & Miss Madeline appeared first on SPIN.