Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch the first trailer for Donald Glover’s ’Atlanta’ season 3

By NME/Rhian Daly • December 27, 2021

Earn, Paper Boi, Darius and Van head to Europe for the next series of the hit show

The first full trailer for Atlanta season three has arrived and takes the show’s central characters out of the titular Georgia city and off to Europe.

The long-awaited third season of Donald Glover’s show was recently confirmed to be returning in March 2022, nearly four years after it was originally scheduled to premiere.

The trailer finds Earn (played by Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) on tour in Europe, getting confused by the lingo, meeting new people and getting into new scrapes.

“Do I got to get naked for this?” Paper Boi asks Earn while looking at a formal looking card at the end of the video. “Nudity isn’t required, I think,” Glover’s character replies, to which Paper Boi responds: “I don’t know, man. Europe.” Watch the trailer below now.

According to an official synopsis from FX, the third season of Atlanta follows the group as they “navigate their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to”.

As previously reported, Atlanta season three will premiere on FX on March 24, with episodes being made available to stream on Hulu the next day. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

The first teaser for season three was shared on Halloween 2021 and featured a chorus of people repeatedly calling out: “It’s after the end of the world, don’t you know that yet?” At the time of its release, FX boss John Landgraf also confirmed work had begun on the next instalment of the show.

“They’re actually in production right now on season four in Atlanta,” he said. “And all of the scripts for season four have been written. I absolutely adore those scripts for both seasons.”

The post Watch the first trailer for Donald Glover’s ’Atlanta’ season 3 appeared first on NME.

1 2 3
  1. GildaWalton1
    GildaWalton [ JOIN US ] I am making $90/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the accompanying site……>> Www.EarnCash1.com
    ...show more
  2. GildaWalton1
    GildaWalton [ JOIN US ] I am making $90/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the accompanying site……>> Www.EarnCash1.com
    ...show more
  3. JuanitaHamel
    JuanitaHamel Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. For more info.... www.pays11.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.