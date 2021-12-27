Watch the first trailer for Donald Glover’s ’Atlanta’ season 3

The first full trailer for Atlanta season three has arrived and takes the show’s central characters out of the titular Georgia city and off to Europe.

The long-awaited third season of Donald Glover’s show was recently confirmed to be returning in March 2022, nearly four years after it was originally scheduled to premiere.

The trailer finds Earn (played by Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) on tour in Europe, getting confused by the lingo, meeting new people and getting into new scrapes.

“Do I got to get naked for this?” Paper Boi asks Earn while looking at a formal looking card at the end of the video. “Nudity isn’t required, I think,” Glover’s character replies, to which Paper Boi responds: “I don’t know, man. Europe.” Watch the trailer below now.

According to an official synopsis from FX, the third season of Atlanta follows the group as they “navigate their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to”.

As previously reported, Atlanta season three will premiere on FX on March 24, with episodes being made available to stream on Hulu the next day. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

The first teaser for season three was shared on Halloween 2021 and featured a chorus of people repeatedly calling out: “It’s after the end of the world, don’t you know that yet?” At the time of its release, FX boss John Landgraf also confirmed work had begun on the next instalment of the show.

“They’re actually in production right now on season four in Atlanta,” he said. “And all of the scripts for season four have been written. I absolutely adore those scripts for both seasons.”

