Frank Ocean Unveils Nine-Minute-Long Track on ‘Blonded’ Radio Show

It’s been more than five years since Frank Ocean released his latest album Blonde. In the time that’s passed he’s dropped a handful of singles but has been pretty quiet since sharing “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020. That all changed yesterday.

The singer gifted his fans a very special present during the Christmas episode of his “Blonded” Apple Radio show and unveiled an unreleased nine-minute-long track.

In an Instagram story, Ocean explained how the song came together, revealing it was recorded in a single take last summer and inspired by a conversation he had with motivational speaker Wim “The Iceman” Hof after the death of his younger brother Ryan Breaux in August 2020.

“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief and I remember marbling afterwards at how his energy blasted through the phone,” Ocean recalled. “So much vim in this Wim. We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief and how going into the cold water changed his life.” He added, “It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent and generous. I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak interrupted.”

Listen to Frank Ocean’s new song below.

