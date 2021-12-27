Search

Neil Young Unearths Previously Lost 1987 Album Summer Songs

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • December 27, 2021

He just released ‘Barn’ with Crazy Horse last week

Here’s a good Christmas surprise for you. Neil Young, in a statement published on his Neil Young Archives site, has unearthed a previously lost album. Titled Summer Songs, the album was recorded in 1987.

Described by Young himself as “lost for years, but not forgotten,” Summer Songs consists of eight songs that were recorded at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch. The album features Young on all instruments. It was produced by Young and Niko Bolas, aka the Volume Dealers.

“They’re pipin’ music in…yer getting it…someday,” Young wrote in a statement. “Remember the old songs? This ones for you!”

Last week, Young and Crazy Horse released Barn, their first album since Colorado, which was released two years ago. Prior to that, we caught up with Nils Lofgren who looked back at his time playing with Crazy Horse and what went into Barn.

A few weeks ago in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Young gave some more insight into his latest Archives box set and explained why he won’t be touring until it’s safe to attend shows. He previously canceled an appearance at this year’s Farm Aid, saying that it was too soon to play live.

Listen to Neil Young’s lost 1987 album here.

 

