Nandi Bushell Returns to the Drums for Version of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Everyone’s favorite 11-year-old prodigy, Nandi Bushell, is back again with a brand new version of Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever.”

Rather than a standard cover as she’s done with the Rolling Stones, Arctic Monkeys, Linkin Park, Pixies, and a ton of other bands, Bushell added her own flair (and a giant solo) on the drums for the title track from Eilish’s July release.

“I WILL LOVE BILLIE & FINNEAS FOREVER MORE!!!” Bushell exclaimed in the caption of her Instagram post for the video. Check it out below.

Of course, Eilish isn’t the first person that Bushell has taken to the drums for. Earlier this year, she knocked out Slipknot‘s “Duality” on drums, and the Foo Fighters even brought her onstage during their concert at the Forum in Los Angeles (which made our list of best concerts of the year) to perform drums on the live version of “Everlong.”

Bushell also recently challenged herself by doing “the most challenging drum cover [she’s] done so far” when she covered “Forty Six & 2” by Tool (which was unrelated to Tool’s actual drummer, Danny Carey, getting arrested while wearing a Chiefs jersey around the same time).

