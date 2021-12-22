‘Game Of Thrones’: HBO trailer features ‘House Of The Dragon’ footage

A 2022 HBO and HBO Max preview trailer has been revealed, showing footage from Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon.

The show, which is yet to receive an official release date, features early in the trailer, with footage showing stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and a huge dragon’s head.

The 10-episode series is set 300 years before the timeline of Game Of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen up to a bloody civil war called the Dance of Dragons, which threatens to end the Targaryen reign.

The showcase also includes a first-look at Westworld season four. The footage shows Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve, plus a terrified Caleb (Aaron Paul) being watched by the Man in Black (Ed Harris).

Earlier this year, the show’s co-creator revealed that “new worlds” are going to be explored in the upcoming season of the hit sci-fi.

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun,” Lisa Joy, who has worked on the show since it premiered in 2016, said on Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast.

Watch the HBO and HBO Marx preview trailer below:

Elsewhere, a sneak peak at the world’s only Game Of Thrones Studio Tour in Northern Ireland has been released.

Fans of the HBO show, which ran from 2011 to 2019 across eight seasons, can visit the 110,000 square foot studio tour in County Down, one of the show’s original filming locations, from February 2022.

The tour promises to take visitors “behind the scenes of The Seven Kingdoms and beyond,” according to the tour’s website. Fans will be able to walk through sets including Winterfell, the throne room in Dragonstone, Cersei’s courtyard in King’s Landing and the mess room in Castle Black, and the hope is that the tour will welcome up to 600,000 visitors a year.

