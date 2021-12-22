Search

Discover

NEWS

Nicole Kidman says that women past 40 are “done” in Hollywood

By NME/Beth Webb • December 22, 2021

"I’ve had times where you’re turned down and the door is shut on you"

Nicole Kidman has opened up about age discrimination in the film industry, saying that women over 40 stand no chance of continuing their acting careers.

The actor reflected upon getting older in Hollywood in a recent interview to promote her new movie Being The Ricardos.

“There’s a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you’re done,” Kidman told Dujour.

“I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’” Kidman added, “But I’ve had times where you’re turned down and the door is shut on you. It’s definitely changing and moving.”

During the interview Kidman also said that “you’ve got to have a thick skin” when it comes to acting.

Ahead of the release of Being The Ricardos, she came up against criticism from Lucille Ball fans, who believed that she failed to authentically embody the famed comedy star.

However, the film’s director Aaron Sorkin stood the casting choice. “The fact of the matter is when Nicole, as Lucille Ball, plays Lucy Ricardo, I think she does an incredible job of mimicking Lucy,” Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter

He added: “Finding an actress who looked like Lucille Ball wasn’t important to me, especially because I was excited by the idea that Lucille Ball doesn’t look like Lucille Ball — and that every time we’re seeing Lucille Ball not as Lucy Ricardo, she should both literally and metaphorically let her hair down.”

The post Nicole Kidman says that women past 40 are “done” in Hollywood appeared first on NME.

1 2 3
  1. RachelKennedyRachelKenned
    RachelKennedy Make money online from home extra cash more than $18k to $21k. Start getting paid every month Thousands Dollars online. I have received $26K in this month by just working online from home in my part time. Every person easily do this job by just visit................... www.Newapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. EulaliaGriffin1
    EulaliaGriffin Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  3. EulaliaGriffin1
    EulaliaGriffin Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.