Listen to Band Of Horses’ new single ‘In Need Of Repair’

By NME/David James Young • December 01, 2021

The second single from forthcoming album 'Things Are Great'

Band Of Horses have shared their second single of 2021, entitled ‘In Need of Repair’.

The track, released today (December 1), was premiered by Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show prior to its official release. It follows on from the release of ‘Crutch’ earlier in the year.

Both songs will feature on ‘Things Are Great’, the band’s forthcoming sixth studio album which is slated for a January release. It will arrive five-and-a-half years after their previous album, 2016’s ‘Why Are You OK’, marking the longest gap between Band Of Horses albums to date.

The band have shared a lyric video for the single, which depicts a man sitting by the fire with his dog while writing out the words of the song in permanent marker. Watch the video below:

The album marks the first appearances of bassist Matt Gentling and guitarist Ian MacDougall on a Band of Horses record. Gentling had previously played with the band in 2007 as a touring musician, but rejoined as member in earnest circa 2017. MacDougall, meanwhile, was also brought in that same year as a replacement for previous guitarist Tyler Ramsey.

To support the release of ‘Things Are Great’, the band will tour through Europe and the UK in February and March of 2022.

