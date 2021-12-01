Mötley Crüe Sells Entire Catalog to BMG

Mötley Crüe has sold their entire catalog to BMG. The amount has been reported to be in the nine figures and is the company’s largest single catalog acquisition since it was founded in 2008.

A spokesperson for BMG declined to comment on the dollar amount of the deal.

The agreement includes all nine of the band’s studio albums beginning with their 1981 debut, Too Fast for Love, through their latest, 2008’s Saints of Los Angeles, along with several live records and compilation collections.

“Mötley Crüe stand among the pantheon of rock legends, the band’s legacy is tremendous and their fans avid,” BMG SVP Catalog Recordings Michael Kachko said in a statement. “You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognized for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can.”

Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Songs had previously acquired many of the band’s publishing rights from Nikki Sixx, leading many to believe the band may sell their catalog to Hipgnosis.

“It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG,” Mötley Crüe said in a statement. “Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

The acquisition isn’t far from what BMG already owns and/or represents, including rock legends Black Sabbath, Dio, Iron Maiden, Kurt Cobain, Motörhead, Scorpions, Uriah Heep, Godsmack, Slash and Bring Me The Horizon.

“With expert management at the helm, Mötley Crüe have long owned their own recordings,” BMG President, Repertroie & Marketing Thomas Scherer said. “It is an honor and a privilege for BMG to be entrusted with this catalog. They are the perfect fit for our global digital and physical expertise in rock.”

The hard-rocking legends are set to embark on their first tour since 2015 next June, for a 30-date headlining U.S. stadium run. Joining them on the road are Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as supporting acts.

The post Mötley Crüe Sells Entire Catalog to BMG appeared first on SPIN.