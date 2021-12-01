Jack White and My Morning Jacket Set to Headline 2022 High Water Festival

South Carolina’s High Water Festival is returning April 23 and 24 to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park next year. This will be the fourth time that the festival has taken place and the first one since 2019. The festival is curated by Shovels & Rope

The festival’s pre-sale begins today, and general public 2-day tickets go on sale at 12 pm ET this Thursday, December 2. Tickets for sale on Thursday will include general admission, VIP, the platinum program, and High Water’s first-ever Weekender package—including all the benefits of the platinum program and an overnight stay on the festival grounds in your choice of accommodations.

Headliners include Jack White and My Morning Jacket, alongside Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Shovels & Rope, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Felice Brothers, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm, Jeremie Albino, and more.

A release bills High Water as a celebration of “music, food, and libations,” set to feature local and regional eatery pop-ups. Festival-goers can also enjoy the local craft vendors selling jewelry, leather goods, and festival and artist merchandise.

High Water Festival is produced by Shovels & Rope, AC Entertainment and C3 Presents.

