Haim announce return of their annual ‘Haimukkah’ celebrations

By NME/Damian Jones • November 30, 2021

“It’s time to light the menorah"

Haim have announced the return of their “Haimukkah” celebrations.

The band took to Twitter in giant menorah hats to mark their annual Hanukkah-centric tradition.

“It’s time to light the menorah eight DAYS OF HAIMUKKAH IS BACK! come back to our Instagram every day this week for gifts, announcements and special surprises!” the siblings wrote.

Last year, they dropped their first original holiday song – a Hanukkah-themed rendition of The Waitresses’ 1982 classic ‘Christmas Wrapping’.

 

In 2019, Haim released a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘If It Be Your Will’ as part of ‘Hanukkah+’, a Hanukkah compilation album that also featured The Flaming Lips and Jack Black.

The previous year, the Los Angeles outfit sold ‘Haimukkah’ holiday shirts to aid the Pittsburgh synagogue, The Tree of Life, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting.

Their annual celebration follows the return of Dave Grohl‘s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ which has so far seen the Foo Fighters frontman cover Lisa Loeb’s breakthrough hit ‘Stay (I Missed You)’ and a rendition of Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’.

Haim meanwhile, were recently added to Mad Cool Festival‘s 2022 line-up, alongside Florence + The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age, CHVRCHES, Sam Fender, Arlo Parks, Glass Animals and Easy Life.

The Madrid event, which has expanded to become a five-day festival next year, will run from July 6-10.

Alana Haim was also recently praised for her debut acting performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza.

Actor John C Reilly in particular pointed to her performance, saying: “When Paul sent me that first screen test, I was like, ‘Dude, if you can keep them feeling this free, I think you’ve got a movie.’

“You know the phrase, ‘You can’t take your eyes off her?’ I’ve experienced that feeling before, watching a fireplace or a baby, but rarely with adults. When I visited the set, I remember sitting there and being glued to the monitor, even between takes. I turned to Paul, and I was like, ‘You can’t take your fucking eyes off her.’ He looked at me like, ‘Right?'”

Reviewing the movie, NME awarded it four stars and said it was “a sunny slice of California life topped with Alana Haim”.

It is currently out in US cinemas and will be released in the UK on January 7, 2022.

