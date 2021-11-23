Listen to Eels’ Garage-Rock Fueled ‘The Magic’

Eels just unveiled yet another track off their forthcoming fourteenth studio album. The eccentric rockers released “The Magic.”

Following the galactic jaunt “Good Night On Earth” and the smooth cruise of “Steam Engine,” “The Magic” feels like older Eels—and maybe even ’90s Ween—but with gritty, yet charming garage rock passion. All of the tracks precede and are off Extreme Witchcraft.

Extreme Witchcraft is out January 28 via PIAS and the band’s own E Works Records, and is available for pre-order. To support the record, Eels is embarking on their Lockdown Hurricane spring tour of Europe and America, beginning March 11 in Belfast. Tickets are also available now.

Extreme Witchcraft Track List

1. Amateur Hour

2. Good Night On Earth

3. Strawberries & Popcorn

4. Steam Engine

5. Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve

6. Stumbling Bee

7. The Magic

8. Better Living Through Desperation

9. So Anyway

10. What It Isn’t

11. Learning While I Lose

12. I Know You’re Right

Eels Upcoming Lockdown Hurricane Tour Dates

March 11 Telegraph Building — Belfast, UK

March 12 Olympia Theatre — Dublin, Ireland

March 14 Roundhouse — London, UK

March 15 Albert Hall — Manchester, UK

March 16 Barrowland — Glasgow, UK

March 17 Rock City — Nottingham, UK

March 18 02 Guildhall — Southampton, UK

March 21 Zenith — Munich, Germany

March 22 Palladium — Cologne, Germany

March 23 Edel-Optics Arena — Hamburg, Germany

March 25 Verti Music Hall — Berlin, Germany

March 27 La Cartonnerie — Reims, France

March 28 Salle Pleyel — Paris, France

March 30 Les Docks — Lausanne, Switzerland

March 31 Hall 622 — Zurich, Switzerland

April 1 Live Club — Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy

April 2 Estragon — Bologna, Italy

April 4 Akvarium Klub — Budapest, Hungary

April 5 Gasometer — Vienna, Austria

April 7 Forest National — Brussels, Belgium

April 8 AFAS Live — Amsterdam, Netherlands

April 10 Razzmatazz — Barcelona, Spain

April 12 Auditorio — Vigo, Spain

April 13 La Riviera — Madrid, Spain

May 8 Belly Up — San Diego, CA

May 9 Fonda Theatre — Los Angeles, CA

May 10 The UC Theatre — Berkeley, CA

May 12 The Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA

May 13 Revolution Hall — Portland, OR

May 15 Metro Music Bar — Salt Lake City, UT

May 16 Boulder Theater — Boulder, CO

May 18 Liberty Hall — Lawrence, KS

May 19 First Avenue — Minneapolis, MN

May 20 Metro — Chicago, IL

May 21 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall — Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA

May 22 Paradise Rock Club — Boston, MA

May 24 Webster Hall — New York, NY

May 25 The Fillmore — Silver Spring, MD

May 26 Keswick Theatre — Glenside (Philadelphia), PA

May 27 Cat’s Cradle — Carrboro, NC

May 28 Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA

